Albuquerque Computer & Electronics Recycling Co.: ABQ-IT Offers IT Support to Unreached Albuquerque Niche

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / For those who have ever needed to ditch an old computer monitor in Albuquerque, they are probably already familiar with Albuquerque Computer & Electronics Recycling Co. They're the leading business offering safe and effective electronics recycling in the region and they've been around since 2008. However, it's only been a few years since Greg Mullen, along with his co-founders, Mohammed Hassan and Samuel Laing, opened the IT services branch of the business-ABQ-IT.

ABQ-IT is a family-owned business, so when Mullen recently took over the helm for his mother, he decided to build the IT services into a more robust array of offerings, with a certain target client-small businesses.

In Albuquerque and beyond, small businesses often get turned away by IT providers due to the fact that they prefer enterprise/large business clients. But at ABQ-IT, their passion is helping businesses with 1-10 employees. They offer professional IT services, managed IT services, and hardware sales.

And the ABQ-IT team isn't afraid to go out of the box. Mullen shared a story of a recent client-a radiology office with an x-ray machine that went down. They called ABQ-IT just to have someone knowledgeable on the other end of the line when they called the manufacturer's support line.

"We sent our guy in there, and it turned out that the model numbers of the radiology machines and the make and model weren't covered by this manufacturer or by this warranty company. So the radiology company was left stranded without anybody to help them fix their systems. Our guy offered to take a crack at it, having never worked on these medical devices before. He was able to get them up and running in four hours," Mullen explained.

And while not all of their jobs are so glamorous, ABQ-IT is responsible for maintaining day-to-day tech operations for many local businesses. From firewalls to networks, servers to software support, ABQ-IT can do it.

They also offer both professional services, which tend to be one-time or project-based jobs, as well as managed IT services that provide ongoing support for all tech needs. One reason Mullen mentioned that businesses want managed services is their firewall.

"We provide managed firewall services where we will make sure that the firewall is being updated with the latest threat level detection. We ensure your firewall is indeed up and running and screening for threats-down to the bandwidth and making sure that your network is operating at optimal speeds."

One last thing that makes ABQ-IT so unique is that they offer free consulting and truly care about helping small businesses in Albuquerque thrive.

"We're not talking to you just to sell you services and hardware. We truly want to partner from a collaborative standpoint...We really want to help small businesses use technology and take advantage of technology in the same way big businesses can to grow," Mullen explained.

