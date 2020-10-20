City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 19-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 184.00p

INCLUDING current year revenue 184.64p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP13.08m

Net borrowing level: 7%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 19-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 71.69p

INCLUDING current year revenue 71.93p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP31.26m

Net borrowing level: 23%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528