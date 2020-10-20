JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable on October 27th, 28th and 29th

- Access the event and schedule of presenting companies at virtualinvestorco.com -

- Live video webcast roundtable discussions with members of Management and Key Opinion Leaders from each participating company -

PITTSTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications firm, today announced they will host the Virtual Investor KOL Roundtable on October 27th, 28th, and 29th, 2020 with company presentations each day. The KOL Roundtable event will feature public companies across the life sciences industry. As part of the virtual video event, JTC will host a moderated, in-depth discussion with members of the Management team from each participating company along with Key Opinion Leaders over the three-day event.

Investors and interested parties can access the event schedule and individual company webcast details at www.virtualinvestorco.com.

In addition to the KOL roundtable discussions, each management team will be available for 1x1 virtual meetings from qualified members of the investment community which can be requested through the event website or by emailing a request to info@virtualinvestorco.com.

The presenting company schedule for the KOL Roundtable series is:

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

10:00 AM ET: Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX)

12:00 PM ET: Novan Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN)

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

10:00 AM ET: Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American: PLX)

12:00 PM ET: Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH)

Thursday, October 29, 2020

10:00 AM ET: Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK)

2:00 PM ET: Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM)

For more information about the event, please visit the conference website at virtualinvestorco.com or contact info@virtualinvestorco.com.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness and achieve your goals. JTC was founded over 8 years ago and has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company's client roster over the years has included both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help them establish and execute their corporate communications, raise awareness and build shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

T: +1 (833) 475-8247

jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611314/JTC-Team-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-KOL-Roundtable-on-October-27th-28th-and-29th