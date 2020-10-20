NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 19 October 2020 were:

162.61p Capital only

163.68p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the Buyback of 15,000 ordinary shares on 19th October 2020, the Company has 80,039,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 20,322,261 which are held in treasury.