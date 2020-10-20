Green Stream Holdings Inc.: Green Stream Holdings Division Set to Emerge as Leading Solar Utility Player

Division Has a Series of MOUs in Place to Serve as Solar Utility in Key NY Suburbs

Design and Engineering Completed, On Track to Secure Project Finance

NY Community Shared Solar Offering Tailored for Multi-Unit Residential Living

Multi-Unit Resident Can Enjoy Major Energy Cost Savings

GSFI's Utility Model Represents Profitable 25-Year Revenue/Cash Flow

MALIBU, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, is pleased to announce that it is in varying stages of implementation of its Solar Utility Model in a number of key suburbs and targeted neighborhoods in New York. These initiatives include the signing of MOUs across the State along with the completion of design and engineering for one site related to its New York Community Solar project. The next phase is related to project finance and the build-out of its own system which could be concluded in the next 4-6 months. Once completed, the financial model enables multi-unit housing residents (condominiums and apartments) to finally participate in 15-25% monthly energy savings through membership in solar farms. In turn, GSFI's utility division is positioned to generate substantial revenue/cash flow for a period of 25 years, via the lease and sale of electricity (Solar Credits) to customers that are members and subscribers of the underlying farm.

Major Financial Benefits to GSFI and Consumers

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 50% of all electric customers are unable to benefit from reductions in energy costs through solar because they rent, don't get enough sunlight or roofs are unsuitable for the panels and equipment. By joining as a member of a solar farm, customers now buy solar power from remote solar projects (solar farms), which was previously prohibited. As a result, this large swath of customers can enjoy 15-25% monthly savings from high electricity cost for the first time. GSFI has identified this unique opportunity and is positioning itself as the key cog in the provision of such services to customers as a solar utility.

GSFI buys the solar energy in KW hours produced by the solar farms which are recorded as credits. The customer subscribes to a percentage of the credits equivalent to the annual electricity they used. Importantly, the rate can be fixed for 15-25 years. GSFI's MOUs outline a fixed rate for 25 years. While the Company enjoys steady revenue via the grid lease, the customer pays the same rate over the life (25 years) as well.

"Our Green Rain Solar initiatives are major wins for both GSFI and subscribers to the solar farms with whom we are aligned. High-paying electricity customers can finally reduce their bills each month while GSFI records steady cash flow for many years to come. This utility model is replicable in markets, suburbs, and neighborhoods across New York State and we look forward to achieving a series of project development milestones in the coming months," states GSFI CEO Madeline Cammarata.

Follow GSFI

Please direct any investor or press enquiries regarding any of our solar current and planned solar projects throughout the nation to: info@greenstreamfinance.com.

Shareholders should visit greenrainsolar.com. where you can view Green Stream's news, filings and even a live Level 2 stream, along with other company information.

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses, constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

About Kevin Aoki

With over 20 years of experience managing, marketing and building restaurants Kevin is leading his own restaurant development company, Aoki Group. The goal of Aoki Group is to develop new restaurant concepts including juice bars and saki for US and international markets.

He is a veteran of the restaurant business whose upbringing, education and creativity meld to form a restaurateur destined for success. As the son of Benihana founder Rocky Aoki, Kevin was raised in the restaurant business, learning all facets of both the front and back of the house at an early age.

After graduating in 1990 from New York University with a BA in marketing, Kevin went on to manage over a dozen Benihana restaurants in California, Texas, Illinois, New York, and Hawaii. He has also launched and operated restaurants in Indonesia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Dubai, Philippines, Australia, Thailand, Korea and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:

TEN ASSOCIATES, LLC

Tom Nelson, 480-326-8577

SOURCE: Green Stream Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611319/Green-Stream-Holdings-Division-Set-to-Emerge-as-Leading-Solar-Utility-Player