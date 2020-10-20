The global ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market is expected to grow by USD 2.06 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 14%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), Application (Drinking water, Wastewater, Industrial water, and Others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the benefits of UV disinfection equipment. In addition, the rising concerns over freshwater scarcity are anticipated to boost the growth of the ultraviolet (UV) disinfection equipment market.

UV disinfection systems ensure a chemical-free and non-hazardous environment, unlike chlorine disinfection systems. UV disinfection systems are also easy to store and install when compared with chlorine disinfection systems. Moreover, the UV disinfection technology disinfects water faster than chlorine systems, which reduces the overall cost of disinfection. Many such benefits are increasing the adoption of UV disinfection systems among end-users, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Companies:

Advanced UV Inc.

Advanced UV Inc. operates its business through a Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of UV disinfection products such as AUV-ST Disinfection Ozone Destruction Series equipment. It provides an efficient and chemical-free alternative to multiple applications that are sensitive to microbial contamination and oxidation by ozone.

American Ultraviolet Inc.

American Ultraviolet Inc. operates its business through segments such as Curing Solutions, Healthcare solutions, Germicidal Solutions, Coating Solutions, Press Specialities Solutions, AETEK Solutions, and LESCO Solutions. The company offers a line of mobile room UVC germicidal solutions such as ARTZ 2.0 Mobile UVC solutions, MRS45-12 Mobile UV Unit, and MRS33-8 Mobile UV Unit among others for healthcare.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp. operates its business through segments such as Water, Liquid and Wastewater; Air, Surface, Room Air and Air Duct; and Lamps, Safety Shields, Ballasts, Quartz, LampHolders, Parts, and Accessories. The company offers a line of air surface, room air, air duct disinfection equipment such as AeroLogic UV Air Duct Disinfection, Sanidyne Ultraviolet Portable Area Sanitizer, and Nutripure Ultraviolet Sanitary Conditioner among others.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC operates its business through segments such as Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies. The company offers a complete range of ultraviolet (UV) disinfection solutions such as Barrier M UV generators for Aquatics water treatment, Barrier M UV generators for disinfection of drinking water, and Barrier S UV Generators for industrial, commercial, aquatic, and high-purity applications.

Halma Plc

Halma Plc operates its business through segments such as Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental and Analysis, and Medical. The company offers a series of UV disinfection equipment such as PureLine D, PureLine B, PureLine DO, PureLine PQ, and PureLine S to provide chemical-free disinfection of water, syrups, and brines, in the food, beverage, and brewing industries.

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Ultraviolet (UV) Disinfection Equipment Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

Drinking water

Wastewater

Industrial water

Others

