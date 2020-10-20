Regulatory News:
IPSEN:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Identification code of the
financial instrument
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/10/2020
|FR0010259150
6,258
82.8688
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/10/2020
|FR0010259150
2,175
82.9733
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/10/2020
|FR0010259150
842
82.9002
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|12/10/2020
|FR0010259150
831
83.0221
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|13/10/2020
|FR0010259150
14,917
81.4009
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/10/2020
|FR0010259150
633
80.8282
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/10/2020
|FR0010259150
554
80.81
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/10/2020
|FR0010259150
310
80.7450
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|14/10/2020
|FR0010259150
523
80.7828
|BATE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|15/10/2020
|FR0010259150
29,106
78.1786
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/10/2020
|FR0010259150
6,699
78.6559
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/10/2020
|FR0010259150
2,705
78.3890
|CHIX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/10/2020
|FR0010259150
1,074
78.3664
|TRQX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|16/10/2020
|FR0010259150
3,144
79.0261
|BATE
|Total
69,771
79.7233
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com