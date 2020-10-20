Regulatory News:

IPSEN:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted

average price of

shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/10/2020 FR0010259150 6,258 82.8688 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/10/2020 FR0010259150 2,175 82.9733 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/10/2020 FR0010259150 842 82.9002 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 12/10/2020 FR0010259150 831 83.0221 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 13/10/2020 FR0010259150 14,917 81.4009 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2020 FR0010259150 633 80.8282 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2020 FR0010259150 554 80.81 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2020 FR0010259150 310 80.7450 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 14/10/2020 FR0010259150 523 80.7828 BATE IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 15/10/2020 FR0010259150 29,106 78.1786 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2020 FR0010259150 6,699 78.6559 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2020 FR0010259150 2,705 78.3890 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2020 FR0010259150 1,074 78.3664 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 16/10/2020 FR0010259150 3,144 79.0261 BATE Total 69,771 79.7233

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Contacts:

Eugenia Litz

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721

E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

Fabien Puibarreau

Head of Company Law and Securities Law

Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com