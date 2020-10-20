The Asian Retail Industry is Booming, Merxwire Launches Online Advertising and Social Impression Tools

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Countries around the world usher in the shopping season from October, and department stores and shopping malls have launched discounts to drive business demand and performance growth in advertising marketing. Merxwire's online advertising software "MerxAdsSmarto" and social media tools "MerxSociSmarto" will bring strong online competitiveness to the retail industry.

Streets full of people seem abrupt in many countries. In Asia, e-commerce is thriving. Shopping malls and department stores around the country have reduced crowds. People not only shop online but are also keen to spend more. Merxwire always launches the best technology in the most challenging moments of the company. With better advertising decision-making software and social impression tools, customers' online exposure has risen by 45%, and advertising spending has been reduced by 12% in the last three quarters.

The weather in October is perfect for shopping! Regardless of working days or holidays, there are many tourists and shoppers on the streets. Some people have been queuing from early in the morning just to buy the limited discount products of the department store's anniversary sale, hoping to enter the department store as soon as OPEN. Some people will always pay attention to online stores to get the lowest price.

In addition to the anniversary sale, the most anticipated is the double 11 promotion. This day is different from the others, and it has a very special meaning because it comes from buying gifts for yourself! Do you believe it? Many people will accumulate a wish list for a whole year and then purchase them all at double 11. In double 11 promotion, whether in physical stores or online stores, all stores will focus on promoting products, and you will see crowds and crazy shoppers on the street.

A series of shopping activities require window decoration, design of flyers, street signs, online advertisements, and various creative marketing methods, thus driving the performance of the advertising marketing industry. Merxwire also expanded its service types and scope due to the huge business needs and hired professional advertising consultants and marketing experts to increase audiovisual production services and media exposure services to improve service quality.

The most attractive part of the shopping season is the large discounts! During the product discount period, people are more willing to consume and buy more products than usual, even if they may not use these items for a short period of time. When products are promoted online, promotion festooned vehicles, shopping websites, matched with beautiful designs or stunning videos, or even reported by the media, and consumers can have more shopping impulses. Merxwire has an excellent online experience and excellent advertising and promotion skills. This knowledge has helped many industries win online sales. According to research, rich audio-visual content attracts online consumers. Merxwire's consumer reports have many loyal readers and always receive useful feedback. Official video channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWop7krceZqdSehVe-9nvwQ

