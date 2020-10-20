The global formaldehyde market size is poised to grow by 7.56 million tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The formaldehyde market is driven by the growth in the construction industry. Formaldehyde is primarily used in the production of resins used in the construction industry. Resins like urea formaldehyde, phenol formaldehyde, and melamine formaldehyde are used for manufacturing building materials. The construction industry is the major end-user of formaldehyde globally, with a share of more than 65%. Hence, the growth of the construction industry, which is driven by the emerging economies, growing population, and increasing disposable income, largely drives the global formaldehyde market.

Report Highlights:

The major formaldehyde market growth came from the construction and furniture segment in 2019, and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the next five years.

APAC was the largest formaldehyde market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the availability of large production capacities for formaldehyde and high consumption of formaldehyde.

The global formaldehyde market is fragmented. Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Celanese Corp., Dynea AS, Ercros SA, Hexion Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Koch Industries Inc., and LANXESS AG are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this formaldehyde market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the formaldehyde market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Establishment of New Production Plants and Capacity Expansion of Formaldehyde will be a Key Market Trend

The establishment of new production plants and capacity expansion of formaldehyde is identified as one of the key formaldehyde market trends that will drive growth in the market during the estimated period. For instance, Dynea planned to establish a new plant in Hungary with a production capacity of 40000 metric tons of formaldehyde per year. Moreover, the increase in formaldehyde market demand in end-user industries is encouraging vendors to invest in this market.

Formaldehyde Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist formaldehyde market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the formaldehyde market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the formaldehyde market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of formaldehyde market vendors

