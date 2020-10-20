Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2020) - Effective Wednesday, October 21, 2020, W.D. Latimer Co. Limited will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below.

Market Maker: W.D. Latimer Co. Limited

Dealer number: 036

Symbol: MSVN

