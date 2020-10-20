Dallas-based Spire Agency Names Mike Stopper as EVP, Client Service & Planning

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Spire Agency, a top Dallas-based B2B branding agency, has hired Mike Stopper as Executive Vice President, Client Service & Planning. Stopper, AAF Dallas's most-awarded Account Director over the last seven years and the 2019 "Account Exec of the Year," joins Spire, the most-awarded B2B agency in Texas.

"We are thrilled to have Mike on board joining the Spire family," said Spire Agency Partner, Steve Gray. "Mike joins Kimberly Tyner and myself on the leadership team and will be leading the agency-client service team. Strategically, Mike will be integral in working with us to guide the future growth and development of Spire."

"Mike joining the team represents an investment Spire is making in taking delivery and service to the next level for our B2B clients," added Spire Agency Partner, Kimberly Tyner. "Mike's credentials and two-decade track record of client success speaks for itself. I know his guidance and leadership will have an immediate positive impact for our clients and our agency."

Founded in 2005, Spire Agency's exclusive focus is elevating brands for its B2B client base. The agency's layered approach of brand strategy consulting, messaging and positioning, creative design, and digital asset development has led to engagements with a diverse set of nationwide clients, including TrinityRail, Bell Helicopter, Tyler Technologies, American Airlines, Texas Capital Bank, and Dynata.

"From afar, I've watched Spire over the years win countless awards for their clients while bringing amazing results and culture to their B2B brands," said Stopper. "I'm excited to join such a creative team that is doing wonders in the business-to-business space."

Stopper joins Spire as the current 2020 AMA DFW "Overall Marketer of the Year." His clients have been named "CMO of the Year Finalists" six years in a row by the D/FW chapter of the American Marketing Association, with three winning the coveted award. The 25-year Dallas agency veteran has produced award-winning work and results for brands including Interstate Batteries, Caliber Collision, Baylor University, SONIC Drive-In, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, Dr. Pepper, and WhiteWave Foods. And by no coincidence, he's worked for agencies named PROMO Magazine "Agency of the Year," Ad Age "Small Agency of the Year," and Ad Age "Best Places to Work" during his tenure.

Faithful to the belief that the world around us should be well-designed, Dallas-based Spire Agency elevates B2B brands through strategic brand design that builds bottom lines. The agency helps companies achieve better results faster by developing brand assets that are targeted, innovative, relevant, and cost-effective. Spire Agency's ultimate goal is to elevate their client's B2B brands, creating positive and memorable interactions between the brand and its audience.

