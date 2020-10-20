CONTAKT LLC: Contakt World Announces Features of Digital Contact Tracing Solution Ahead of Near-Term Commercial Launch

Initial Digital Contact Tracing Product to Include iOS and Android Apps, Health Agency Interface, Private B2B/B2I Visitor Registration and Connectivity with Internet-of-Things Devices

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Contakt World Technologies Corp. ("Contakt" or "Contakt World") is pleased to announce that it has published the features of its digital contact tracing solution ahead of a near-term commercial launch on a "freemium" basis to health agencies. These features include a monthly Software-as-a-Service offering and optional internet-of-things (IoT) hardware to the Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Institution (B2I), and Business-to-Government (B2G) (primarily health agencies) market verticals.

Contakt World designed its proprietary, patent-pending digital contact tracing platform to empower health agencies and businesses to protect their constituents, customers, visitors, staff and students more efficiently while improving historically low contact tracing participation rates. The multi-layer product, which includes the Google-Apple Exposure Notification system (GAEN), uniquely enables proactive communications via GDPR- and HIPAA- compliant health agency or contact tracer text messages, phone calls, e-mails, interactive voice recordings and push notifications. Contakt World's site-based tracing solutions use additional data inputs, connectivity with IoT devices and other proprietary tools that easily register visitors to a place. These combined features allow health agencies to reach people on their mobile devices without breaching their privacy, according to their infection risk, either manually or through automated processes that reduce burdens on workflows. Contakt has filed two provisional patents and is currently processing two additional applications as part of its overall intellectual property strategy.

"I am pleased to announce the initial product features of our patent-pending contact tracing product, making our vision of an ethical health surveillance product a reality," said Justin Beck, President of Contakt World. "Our initial v1.0 digital contact tracing consumer product is based on the PathCheck Foundation platform from MIT, with a separate interface that enables health agencies with new data inputs and intervention tools to provide more timely exposure notifications within communities without extensive smartphone usage. This is expected to improve healthcare outcomes to the most at-risk individuals, such as the elderly and other marginalized populations that bear the greatest brunt of COVID-19 or other infectious and non-infectious diseases."

"We believe our unique platform is positioned for robust adoption given its privacy-respecting nature and overall accessibility, as personal information is de-identified and stored in Contakt World's secure cloud platform, protecting it from unauthorized use. Our corporate charter even restricts our company's access to personal and protected health information by design. With this initial product iteration, we hope to establish our footprint in the market in the near-term while concurrently reaffirming our conviction to serve all communities, and not simply those with high and newest smartphone usage," concluded Beck.

Contakt World plans to make its platform available to health agencies in late 2020 through specific non-government organization alliances and sponsorships - first in the United States, supplemented by federal stimulus programs - while preparing for an international launch in 2021. Contakt World is organizing demonstrations of its technologies for various use cases, which will be published and announced upon their completion.

Contakt World is a data technology company innovating the contact tracing process, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable contact tracing and health surveillance system globally. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, next-gen data integrations and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, all contributing towards health equity and the reduction of healthcare disparities for users around the world. For more information, please visit Contakt World's website at www.contakt.world , which will be updated soon to reflect the progress of the company since its founding in March 2020.

