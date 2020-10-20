Nexera Energy Inc.: Nexera Energy Increases Ownership in Huebinger and Kuhn Leases

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2020 / Nexera Energy Inc. (TSXV:NGY)(OTC:EMBYF) (the "Company" or "Nexera") announced that the Company has increased its ownership in the Huebinger and Kuhn leases from 50% to 72.23% at the Company's Wooden Horse project in South Texas. The Wooden Horse project consists of the Company's producing Kuhn wells, and new drilling locations on the offsetting 200 acre Huebinger lease.

About Nexera Energy Inc.

Nexera Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: NGY) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas. Nexera is owner and operator of the Lavernia, Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

