The global N95 respirators market is expected to grow by USD 382.90 million as per Technavio's market research report. The analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market reveals a market slowdown in the first half of 2020. However, the effect will gradually lessen in the coming quarters. In addition, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 9%.

N95 Respirators Market Analysis Report by Type (Respirators without exhalation valve and Respirators with exhalation valve), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024

The market is driven by the high demand for N95 respirators during pandemics. In addition, the increasing demand for N95 respirators among industrial workers is anticipated to boost the growth of the N95 respirators market.

The rising incidents of respiratory infectious pandemic diseases such as the COVID-19 and H1N1 have increased the demand for N95 respirators worldwide. N95 respirators are crucial in ensuring the safety of frontline workers such as nurses, first responders, and medical practitioners. Besides, many healthcare regulatory bodies across the world have mandated the use of N95 respirators for frontline workers. In addition, the demand for N95 respirators is on the rise among the general population due to the growing awareness about the transmission and control of COVID-19. All these factors are significantly contributing to the growth of the global N95 respirators market.

Major Five N95 Respirators Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates its business through segments such as Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The company offers a line of NIOSH approved products such as Particulate Respirator 8210, N95 160 EA/Case that provides at least 95 percent filtration efficiency against certain non-oil based particles.

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Industrial and Healthcare. The company offers a range of NIOSH N95 approved products such as GAMMEX N95 Respirator and Surgical Mask, which filters to 0.1 microns and provides protection from the harmful effects of surgical smoke.

Cambridge Mask Co.

Cambridge Mask Co. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a line of products such as N95 BASIC MASK in black color with lab-tested filtration technology filters over 95% of pollution, gases, and bacteria and viruses up to 90 hours of use.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceutical and Medical. The company offers a line of cost-effective Surgical N95 Respirators that meets Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for protection against TB and is NIOSH certified to have a filter efficiency level of 95 percent or greater against particulate aerosols free of oil.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. operates its business through segments such as Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company offers a line of products such as 801 N95 disposable masks to protect from airborne particulates.

N95 Respirators Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

Respirators without exhalation valve

Respirators with exhalation valve

N95 Respirators Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

