The global commercial cooking equipment market is expected to grow by USD 4.82 billion as per Technavio's market research report. The analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market reveals a market slowdown in the first half of 2020. However, the effect will gradually lessen in the coming quarters. In addition, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Commercial Cooking Equipment Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Analysis Report by Product (Cookers, Ranges, Fryers, Ovens, and Others), Geographic Landscape (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024". https://www.technavio.com/report/commercial-cooking-equipment-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing number of foodservice establishments. In addition, the rising preference for energy-efficient cooking equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the commercial cooking equipment market.

Many players in the foodservice industry are focusing on expanding their operations by opening new branches. For instance, in November 2019, Jamie Oliver's restaurant Empire announced its plans to open 19 new branches and rebrand two of its Italian restaurants in Bali and Bangkok under a new Jamie Oliver Kitchen brand. Such expansion plans by major players in the foodservice industry are increasing the demand for commercial cooking equipment, thereby fueling the growth of the market.

Major Five Commercial Cooking Equipment Companies:

Electrolux AB

Electrolux AB operates its business through segments such as Europe, North America, Latin America, and APAC and MEA. The company offers skyLine combi oven, boiling and braising pans, cook and chill, chrome fry tops, fryers HP, libero line, multiSlim compact oven, powergrill HP, salamanders, and Speedlight high-speed cooking.

Ali Group Srl

Ali Group Srl operates its business through segments such as Cooking, Bakery, Meal Delivery, Preparation, and Storage Solutions, Refrigeration, Washing and Waste Management, Ice Cream and Beverage Dispense, Ice Makers, Coffee Machines, and Contract, Distribution Service. The company offers commercial high-speed oven, combi and convection ovens, combi steamers, bake-off ovens, and other kitchen equipment.

Alto-Shaam Inc.

Alto-Shaam Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers ovens, cabinets, rotisseries, servers, display cases, chillers, and fryers.

Duke Manufacturing

Duke Manufacturing operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Serving Systems Steamtables, Holding Units, and Convection Ovens.

FUJIMAK Corp.

FUJIMAK Corp. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers Heating Equipment, Cooling Equipment, Bakery Equipment, Rice Cooking Equipment, Washing and Sterilizing Equipment, Vacuum packing machines, and Cooling&Warming Cart.

Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

Cookers

Ranges

Fryers

Ovens

Others

Commercial Cooking Equipment Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

Key leading countries

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

