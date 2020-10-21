Dubber Unveils Unified Call Recording and Voice AI Solution for Microsoft Teams

Automatically record and transform every conversation on Microsoft Teams into rich voice data for compliance, CX, evidence and performance improvement

Eliminate the cost, complexity and risks of legacy call recording and unlock the benefits of voice data at scale

Dubber unveils global channel program for Microsoft Channel Partners & Resellers

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) (Dubber), today announced the global launch of Dubber Unified Recording on Microsoft Teams, supported by a new and tailored global channel partner and reseller program.

Unified Call Recording is a first of a kind capability for Microsoft Teams enabled by Dubber's unique ability to capture any conversation - voice or video - on Microsoft Teams in the cloud - and to aggregate recordings, data, insights and alerts from service provider and unified communications platforms, compliantly, in one place.

Microsoft Teams is one of the world's fastest growing team collaboration suites and has over 75 million daily active users. Dubber allows Teams customers to automate voice recording at scale from any device with no need for hardware. Unified call recording and voice AI are a key enabler of compliance, customer satisfaction and sales performance - delivering real-time insights, sentiment analysis, alerts, beautiful transcriptions and more.

Dubber announced an extensive global channel partner program for Microsoft partners including partner incentives with support, deployment, and training resources.

"COVID has dramatically accelerated the demand globally for unified communications solutions," said Steve McGovern, CEO Dubber. "As workforces have dispersed and network end-points multiplied the demand for automated call recording at scale has become essential to addressing regulatory requirements and enterprise-wide visibility. With Dubber supporting Microsoft Teams via our global platform, users can activate recording immediately in the cloud - eliminating the need to build solutions or buy hardware."

McGovern added, "Microsoft Teams customers and resellers now have access to the industry leading platform used by over 140 service providers worldwide. It's now possible to unify call recording on these networks and Microsoft Teams into the centralised Dubber Voice Intelligence Cloud. Our integration with Microsoft Teams advances Dubber as the preeminent and de facto cloud-based unified call recording solution for communications providers - and as a source of differentiation and value for resellers globally."

Background, Dubber on Microsoft Teams:

Available for order now from Dubber and registered Dubber resellers & partners

Dubber is live and can be easily activated on Microsoft Teams

Flexible plans start as low as AU$9.95 per month

Dubber for MS Teams currently supports Voice Unified Call Recording (UCR) with Video and Screen Share UCR to be available in December 2020

About Dubber:

Dubber is globally recognised as the Cloud Call Recording and Data Capture platform for Communications Service & Solution Providers and as integral to their Unified Communications offering. Dubber's unique technology enables call recording to be delivered as a service and turns voice calls into data enabling broad-reaching AI services to be deployed at scale directly from a Carrier network - or from inside a Solution Providers infrastructure. Dubber services are presented either in the brand of the Carrier or as Dubber products. Founded in 2011, Dubber is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with operations in the USA and Europe.

Trademark reference: "Microsoft" and "Microsoft Teams" are registered names and trademarks or trademarks of Microsoft, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

This ASX release has been approved for release to ASX by Steve McGovern, CEO & Managing Director.

