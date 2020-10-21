The laboratory glassware and plasticware market is poised to grow by USD 843.1 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005938/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the laboratory glassware and plasticware market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of disposable plasticware.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Download Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Recovery Analysis
The laboratory glassware and plasticware market analysis includes the product segment, end-user segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the advances in glassware production technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the laboratory glassware and plasticware market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The laboratory glassware and plasticware market covers the following areas:
- Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market Sizing
- Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market Forecast
- Laboratory Glassware and Plasticware Market Industry Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
- Corning Inc.
- DWK Life Sciences GmbH
- Gerresheimer AG
- Merck KGaA
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- SARSTEDT AG Co. KG
- SP Industries Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market outlook
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Glassware Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Plasticware Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Research institutes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Clinical diagnostic centers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Academic institutes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Availability of barcode feature in labware
- Growing advances in glassware production technologies
- Growing demand for compatible products to support automation in laboratories
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
- Corning Inc.
- DWK Life Sciences GmbH
- Gerresheimer AG
- Merck KGaA
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- SARSTEDT AG Co. KG
- SP Industries Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
PART 15: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005938/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/