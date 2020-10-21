Technavio has been monitoring the electronic musical instruments market, operating under the consumer discretionary industry. The latest report on electronic musical instruments market, 2020-2024 estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 425.43 million, at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005947/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Musical Instruments Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage on the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. C. F. Martin Co. Inc., CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., inMusic Brands Inc., Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Korg Inc., NS Design, Roland Corp., and Yamaha Corp. are among some of the major market participants.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Inclusion of music in academic curricula has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Electronic Musical Instruments Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Electronic Musical Instruments Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Electric Pianos And Keyboards
- String Instruments
- Drums And Percussion Instruments
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Based on geographic segmentation, over 44% of the market growth originated from APAC during the forecast period. In addition, electric pianos and keyboards led the growth under the product segment. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the market size.
Electronic Musical Instruments Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electronic musical instruments marketreport covers the following areas:
- Electronic Musical Instruments Market Size
- Electronic Musical Instruments Market Trends
- Electronic Musical Instruments Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increasing demand for customized electronic musical instruments as one of the prime reasons driving the Electronic Musical Instruments Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Electronic Musical Instruments Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic musical instruments market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the electronic musical instruments market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the electronic musical instruments market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic musical instruments market, vendors
Table of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Value chain analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Electric pianos and keyboards Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- String instruments Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Drums and percussion instruments Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Continuous development of new products
- Rise in availability of music synthesizer clones
- Increasing demand for customized electronic musical instruments
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- C. F. Martin Co. Inc.
- CASIO COMPUTER CO. LTD.
- Fender Musical Instruments Corp.
- Gibson Brands, Inc.
- inMusic Brands Inc.
- Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Korg Inc.
- NS Design
- Roland Corp.
- Yamaha Corp.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005947/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/