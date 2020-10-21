WellAwareSystems Publishes The Latest Findings And Reviews For Sufferers Of Obstructive Sleep Apnea

WellAware Systems is a helpful online resource location for anyone who suffers from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). T. Oldham, who learned that he had the condition a decade ago, founded the site.

SANTA ROSA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / World Wide Web: WellAwareSystems is pleased to announce the publication of the most current information about Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). The resource site is focused on helping those who suffer from the condition. The site founder, T. Oldham, was diagnosed with the condition a decade ago when he was still in his thirties. As a professional engineer suffering from sleep apnea, Oldham understands the frustration of needing sleep, but upon awakening, feel as if no sleep occurred.

After years of sleepless nights, snoring, and fatigue and an extensive series of tests including nocturnal polysomnography to monitor breathing patterns, brains, lung, heart activity, and blood oxygen levels measured during sleep, the diagnosis of obstructive sleep apnea was delivered. His engineering background ensured that he understood the concepts of CPAP machines and other medical devices, but realized that the machines are not one-size-fits-all.

According to a spokesperson for the website, "Our sleep blog is staffed by those who have experienced varying degrees of sleep apnea and understand the emotional impact of a diagnosis. Each of us has experienced shock and fear related to finding out that we have stopped breathing while sleeping. Our team is small, but is slowly building up to offer more guidelines on combating the condition, and reviews on various types of medical devices."

The mission of the website and organization is to provide information about the top CPAP devices for the user's specific needs. The site owner has the expertise in medical devices, plastic products, product engineering experience, and his personal experience as a victim of OSA. The website provides CPAP machine reviews and comprehensive buying guides to help buyers make fully informed purchasing decisions. The pros and cons of every device covered in the articles offer a more informed understanding of the device.

Additional information is available at https://wellawaresystems.com/

WellAwareSystems is a website established to be a comprehensive resource site and blog devoted to information about OSA and the medical devices available to address the condition.

Company: WellAwareSystems

Address: 7th Street Santa Rosa California 95404

Phone: 510-260-7120

Email: Tim@wellawaresystems.com

Website: https://wellawaresystems.com/

