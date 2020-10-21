

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian aluminium and renewable energy company Norsk Hydro (NHY, NHYDY.PK, NHYDY.PK) and Lyse will merge their power production assets in the south-west region of Norway through the establishment of a new company, to include Hydro's hydropower assets Røldal-Suldal Kraft or RSK and the majority of Lyse's power production portfolio, Hydro said in a statement.



The new company will be called as Lyse Kraft DA and have a normal annual power production capacity of 9.5 TWh, of which Hydro will own 25.6 percent and Lyse 74.4 percent.



Hydro will remain the operator of the RSK assets and assume operatorship for Lyse's fully owned hydropower plants.



Lyse will become responsible for the water management and market activities with a portfolio of 9.5 Twh.



Hydro noted that 34 employees will be transferred from Lyse to Hydro, and Lyse's fully owned hydropower plants will become part of Hydro's operator portfolio.



The agreement is expected to bring savings totalling a present value of about NOK 500 million in Lyse Kraft DA.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.



