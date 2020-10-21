Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Delisting and Cancellation of Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited

("AGOL" or the "Company")

a Guernsey incorporated and registered limited liability closed-ended investment company with a Premium Listing of its US Dollar share class on the Official List.

LEI: 549300D6OJOCNPBJ0R33

Delisting and Cancellation of Trading of Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited Shares

21 October 2020

Following the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 22 September 2020, where the shareholders approved the Special Resolution authorising the Directors of the Company to apply for the cancellation of the listing of the Shares, the Company today announces that, following an application made by the Company, the Financial Conduct Authority will cancel the listing of AGOL Shares on the premium listing segment of the Official List and the London Stock Exchange will cancel the trading of AGOL Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, in each case with effect from 8:00 a.m. (London time) today, 21 October 2020.

Following the delisting, the Net Asset Value of the Company will continue to be published on the Bloomberg website and also on the website www.agol.com/about-us

The Company also announces the retirement of Richard Hotchkis as Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 21 October 2020.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001



END