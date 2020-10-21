CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 22.10.2020;Das Instrument 80M CA60369M1005 MINKAP RESOURCES CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.10.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.10.2020

The instrument 80M CA60369M1005 MINKAP RESOURCES CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.10.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 22.10.2020

