

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices and public sector net borrowing data for September. Inflation is forecast to rise to 0.5 percent from 0.2 percent in August.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the greenback, it was steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.2980 against the greenback, 0.9127 against the euro, 1.1761 against the franc and 136.70 against the yen at 1:55 am ET.



