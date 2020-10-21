Employees want leaders who have the courage to be true to themselves, not act one way in the office yet different outside. This is especially important in times of crisis such as that posed by the coronavirus.Even before Covid-19 swept the globe, deep societal change was already underway primarily due to advances in technology, increased ecological awareness and political and social unrests. The internet began a shift toward working from home while at the same time making political and business leaders more transparent than ever before. Leadership is changing. The virus has accelerated the switch to a...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...