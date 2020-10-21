DJ Re-admission of Security to Trading Following Reverse Takeover

Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE) Re-admission of Security to Trading Following Reverse Takeover 21-Oct-2020 / 07:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security will be re-admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00 on 21/10/2020 following a reverse takeover. Name of issuer: Rural Broadband Solutions plc Ordinary Shares ISIN: GB00B16GQJ90 Symbol: RBBS The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

