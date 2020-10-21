Laureti Develops The World's First Mobility Operating System

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureti, a pioneering mobility technology company, unveils MiRA.OS -- a first-of-its kind mobility operating system that delivers a dedicated passenger-centric experience. The central rationale of the operating system: support passenger wellness, productivity and connectivity. This technology manages the passenger experience across multiple vehicles within a network that provides privacy, data security and digital freedom.

'Experts proclaim that the future of mobility is autonomous, digital and fleet-focused. If this is half true then replacing vehicles to be electric isn't the answer. Autonomous mobility focuses on passengers as much as vehicles. Through MiRA, we envision supporting 50 million users with as few as 50,000 vehicles. That is highly efficient and more sustainable,' says Macus Paleti, CEO of Laureti.

EV and tech companies view commoditising user data to future-proof their profits. Laureti, however, is rooted in the ethics of privacy and digital freedom. Marcus argues "with autonomous mobility and AI, technology accesses more personal and delicate aspects of human life: health data; emotional state; intents and purposes. We elevate data security and privacy to a service offering higher than presently available. We tell users not that the key to their 'user data' vault is safe: we are building a system that doesn't need a door in the first place."

Laureti has secured its OS platform and completed development architecture. It will showcase the MiRA experience with its electric vehicle, 'Laureti DionX', at its initial reveal. 'It may take until 2023 for our vehicles to get to the market but we are exploring ways to introduce our technology even earlier. There's a lot of excitement and expectations of our product. Ideally, we envision a consolidated delivery plan that will reveal our brand experience sooner than later. Most importantly: get the product right rather than shiny prototypes," said Paleti.

Early support from Tata Motors and Faurecia, gave Laureti its initial concept validation from industry influencers. The technology and business concept has impressed the Elysee Palace to show their support. Laureti Mobility initially aimed to be in the EV movement focused on vehicle development. Now, its 'passenger first' approach is reimagining the mobility needs of the future. Through technology and digital mobility solutions, its business offering has leapt from becoming a vehicle seller to becoming a provider of a seamless and sustainable mobility across the globe. In financial terms, Laureti's competitors' profits rely on vehicle sale volumes; whereas Laureti, can additionally benefit from helping users to produce the most out of every mile.