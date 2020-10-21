

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Fresnillo Plc. (FRES.L) reported that its third-quarter attributable gold production was 172.7 koz, down 17.7% from last year, due to a lower volume of ore processed at Herradura and Noche Buena as a result of COVID-19 related restrictions.



Quarterly attributable silver production of 13.3 moz (including Silverstream), which remained flat compared to the prior year, due to the higher ore grade at San Julián (DOB) and development ore from Juanicipio being processed for the first time, offset by the lower volume of ore processed at Fresnillo.



2020 silver production guidance remains in the range of 51 to 56 moz , including Silverstream.



The company now expects gold production for 2020 to be in a range of 745 to 775 koz compared to the prior outlook of 785 to 815 koz as a result of the reduced number of mine operators at Herradura due to COVID-19 preventive measures.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

