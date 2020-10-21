Nasdaq Copenhagen has today removed observation status for: ISIN Name DK0060817898 GREENMOBILITY The company's observation status is removed, because an offering of new shares in the company by way of a private placement has now been successfully completed through an accelerated book building process. We refer to the company's announcement from 21 October 2020. __________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Marcia Bossen Møller, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.