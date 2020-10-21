Adaptive Optics Market Size Worth $463.2 Million By 2027 | CAGR: 9.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global adaptive optics market size is expected to reach USD 463.2 million by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing prevalence of different retinal diseases such as retinal degenerations, inherited color vision deficiencies, albinism, glaucoma, and many other eye diseases is expected to drive the market. Additionally, the growing awareness of Adaptive Optics (AO) and its effective usage in research for retinal imaging is also expected to contribute towards market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The wavefront sensors segment held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the advantages associated with the device in comparison to topographer in telling about the complete effect on all the optical surfaces

Deformable mirrors which are wavefront correctors are expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the growing development of advanced actuators for making effective usage of AO in various other applications

Microscopy held the largest revenue share in 2019 owing to the growing usage of AO devices for research purpose in microscopy, as it helps in studying the cellular process of the tissue more accurately

The ophthalmology segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of AO in treating retinal diseases

Penetration of adaptive optics in laser applications is gradually increasing to enhance its performance in different fields such as ophthalmology

In 2019, North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share, as countries like the U.S. and Canada act as early adopters of AO in research as well as clinical applications

Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, mainly due to the growing approval of adaptive optics devices for usage in countries like Japan and China .

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Adaptive Optics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Deformable Mirrors, Wavefront Sensors), By Application (Ophthalmology, Microscopy), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027' at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/adaptive-optics-market

Preference for non-invasive diagnostic and treatment options is expected to propel the adoption of AO devices. These devices came along with many associated advantages apart from being non-invasive, which made them a preferred option. Traditional imaging devices come with certain challenges due to light distortion, which, in turn, creates inaccuracies in terms of results or images. Adaptive optics help in overcoming these challenges and inaccuracies by manipulating the optical wavefront.

Imaging devices are being developed using adaptive optics like AO fundus camera, AO-OCT, and AO ophthalmoscope. Based upon the application for which these devices are used, deformable mirrors which are also termed as wavefront correctors are being developed. Technological advancement in these mirrors is done using different types of actuators for providing effective optical properties during retinal imaging. Since deformable mirror acts as an important component of the AO device, players, in order to enter the market, consider it as a great opportunity.

Advanced AO devices are complex to handle, therefore, lack of proper training regarding its usage and operation may hinder its adoption. Moreover, the lengthy procedure and the complex algorithm of the device to capture, analyze, and develop the images is also expected to impact market growth. These devices are present at a high-cost, thus, the installation of AO in clinical settings can be challenging.

Grand View Research has segmented the global adaptive optics market based on component, application, and region:

Adaptive Optics Component Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Deformable Mirrors (Wavefront Correctors)



Wavefront Sensors



Control System

Adaptive Optics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Ophthalmology



Microscopy



Laser Application



Others

Adaptive Optics Regional Outlook (Volume, Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Thailand





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Adaptive Optics Market

IMAGINE OPTIC SA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Iris AO, Inc.

Adaptica

Boston Micromachines Corporation

Imagine Eyes

ALPAO

