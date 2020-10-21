Award recognizes suppliers who improve 3M's competitiveness

Lionbridge International, a global leader in localisation and AI training data solutions, was honored with the 2019 3M Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of the company's contribution to improving 3M's competitiveness.

This year,3M recognized 12 suppliers, among thousands in its global supply base, for world class performance in providing products and/or services. These suppliers were identified and rated based on strategic spend, contract compliance, actions taken to improve 3M's relevance and overall supplier performance (quality, delivery, responsiveness, cost, and technology roadmaps).

"We are truly delighted to receive this prestigious award as it recognizes our commitment and dedication to support 3M by providing agile communications which resonate locally and amplify their global brand," said Corinne Saunders, EMEA Managing Director, Lionbridge. "Our partnership has evolved over many years to the global engagement we have today and this award showcases the trust, shared values and strategic alignment of our two companies. It is from this position of true partnership that we are able deliver such value to 3M and we are looking forward to continued collaboration."

"On our journey to an optimal customer satisfaction, the very first step of our 3M supply chain excellence starts with our suppliers," said Ivan Donzelot, Vice President, 3M EMEA Manufacturing Supply Chain. "Beyond collaboration, we cherish a real partnership which will help us to ensure excellent quality of our products and continuously improve our processes to adjust to new market conditions and customer expectations. More than ever, we are delighted to recognize our most outstanding suppliers through this "Supplier of the Year" award."

About Lionbridge

Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For more than 20 years, we have helped companies connect with global customers and employees by delivering localization and training data services in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of one million passionate experts in 5000+ cities, who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' customers. Based in Waltham, Mass., Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 26 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

