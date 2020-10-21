Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.10.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.10.2020 | 10:05
Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank's purchases of Commercial Paper

Auction date201021
Requested volume, SEK mln4,000

Credit rating class1
Term3M
Fixed purchase rate0.45 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted0.00 %
Number of bids0

Credit rating class1
Term6M
Fixed purchase rate0.55 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted0.00 %
Number of bids0


Credit rating class2
Term3M
Fixed purchase rate0.75 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted0.00 %
Number of bids0

Credit rating class2
Term6M
Fixed purchase rate0.85 %
Total bid amount, SEK mln0,000
Prel. accepted volume, SEK mln0,000
Percentage alloted0.00 %
Number of bids0
