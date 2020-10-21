Anzeige
Mittwoch, 21.10.2020
Acorn Income Fund - Director/PDMR Shareholding



PR Newswire

London, October 21

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

21 October 2020

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameJOHN NIGEL WARD
b)Position/StatusNon-Executive Director/CHAIR
c)Initial notification/amendmentInitial notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentAcorn Income Fund Limited - Red Zero Div Pref
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
Not linked to a share option programme, investment programme or trading plan
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
158.93p10,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume Price		Not applicable - single transaction
e)Date of the transaction20/10/20 - UK time zone
f)Place of the transactionHargreaves Lansdown platform

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques, St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001

