WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Additional Listing
PR Newswire
London, October 21
John Wood Group PLC ("Company")
LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323
Additional Listing
Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 20,000,000 Ordinary shares of 4 and 2/7 pence each under the John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust, to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List upon issuance. The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company
Admission is expected to be effective on 22 October 2020.
Notification authorised by:
MARTIN J McINTYRE
COMPANY SECRETARY
