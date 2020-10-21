WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Additional Listing

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

LEI: 549300PLYY6I10B6S323

Additional Listing

Application has been made to the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 20,000,000 Ordinary shares of 4 and 2/7 pence each under the John Wood Group PLC Employee Share Trust, to trade on the London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to the Official List upon issuance. The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company

Admission is expected to be effective on 22 October 2020.

Notification authorised by:

MARTIN J McINTYRE

COMPANY SECRETARY