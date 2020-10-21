

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) and Marienhospital Stuttgart (Germany) have signed a 10-year strategic partnership agreement to improve patient care. The project will include renewal and ongoing development of the hospital's diagnostic imaging equipment and associated IT systems, digitization of its pathology department, and enhancement of the emergency medicine capabilities.



Markus Mord, Managing Director of Marienhospital Stuttgart, said: 'The partnership with Philips will enable us to offer our patients diagnostic and therapeutic procedures that consistently meet the latest standards.'



The Marienhospital Stuttgart has has 761 beds and well over 2,000 employees. It is owned by the Sisters of Mercy of Saint Vincent de Paul in Untermarchtal.



