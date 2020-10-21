The share capital of BioPorto A/S has been increased. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 22 October 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN DK0011048619 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BioPorto --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 199,936,428 shares (DKK 199,936,428) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 66,645,476 shares (DKK 66,645,476) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 266,581,904 shares (DKK 266,581,904) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 1.60 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BIOPOR --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3433 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=794815