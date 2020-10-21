

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth eased in September, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales rose 2.5 percent year-on-year in September, after a 4.3 percent increase in the same month last year.



At current prices, retail sales grew 2.7 percent annually in September. Economists had expected a 2.2 percent rise.



Sales of furniture, radio, TV and household appliances grew 8.6 percent yearly in September and those of motor vehicles, motorcycles, parts gained 4.9 percent.



Sales of newspapers, books, other sale in specialized stores rose 3.0 percent. Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products, and pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, orthopedic equipment increased by 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.2 percent in September.



In the January to September period, retail sales decreased 5.1 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

