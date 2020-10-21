For the first time, businesses can get full transparency on voice call performance with an end-to-end view of quality, consumption and billing metrics in real time from a single provider and with no significant outlay

Never has the adage that quality is king been more true than with today's rollout of global Communications-as-a-Service leader Voxbone's new call quality performance platform.

Voxbone Insights shakes up the market for business voice services by providing enterprises, business VoIP platforms, and SaaS product managers with full visibility into call performance across both the customer and carrier legs of the call.

For the first time, customers can use a single, powerful platform for granular voice quality and consumption metrics provided in real-time, seconds after a call ends to identify potential voice quality issues and isolate them to a particular stage in the call journey. Insights speeds up troubleshooting and lets businesses preempt end user complaints, providing better customer experiences.

Voxbone Insights provides businesses with:

Granular quality metrics including MOS, packet loss, RTT and jitter for both the customer and carrier stages of the call journey

Call Detail Records stored in compliance with GDPR and other local laws governing privacy and data retention

API output for advanced automation, such as billing reconciliation and dynamic routing changes

Real-time monitoring of channel utilization, revealing where spend can be smartly reallocated to avoid dropped calls or unused capacity

Fully customizable real-time alerts

Point-to-point analytics this powerful would typically require businesses to deploy and maintain expensive equipment. But Voxbone Insights is available entirely from the cloud, via the Voxbone platform and API.

Matt Brown, Voxbone VP Product Management, said: "The business voice market is now so competitive that quality and customer experience have become major differentiators."

"With Voxbone Insights, we stay true to our mission of simplifying the provision and management of telephony services via our cloud-native Enterprise communications platform. Insights provides full visibility into the performance of our network at every stage of the call journey, making anomaly detection super simple."

"We've spoken to dozens of customers spending a fortune to get this level of insight into the performance of their communications partners. Voxbone Insights is available for all users, eliminating much of the cost and complexity that comes with a traditional service management layer."

"At Voxbone, we take pride in the quality of our enterprise-grade network, so it makes sense for us to make our quality metrics visible to every customer for every call, in real-time. Hold us to account!"

All Voxbone customers are entitled to quality-enriched data on their 500 most recent calls. For longer retention periods, additional monitoring capabilities and customizable alerts, subscription-based pricing is available.

About Voxbone

Voxbone is an international enterprise cloud communications leader, with coverage across 93% of the world by GDP.

On October 12th, leading enterprise cloud communications company Bandwidth (Nasdaq: BAND) announced plans to acquire Voxbone. The transaction is expected to close Oct 31.

Since 2005, the company's mission has been to simplify global communications for businesses by providing compliant, quality coverage that can be integrated with any contact center, conferencing platform or voice application.

With a global network and extensive regulatory expertise, Voxbone is a national operator in markets around the world including the vast majority of the EU allowing the company to deliver carrier-grade calls from the cloud. Customers include Uber, Zoom, Skype, CHR Hansen, 8×8, Dialpad, NICE inContact and Aircall. Voxbone has approximately 200 employees located in Brussels, London, Romania, Singapore, and the United States.

Learn more at www.voxbone.com.

