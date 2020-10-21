Chubb Appoints Alex Forman as Casualty Manager for UK&I

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced the appointment of Alex Forman as Casualty Manager for the United Kingdom and Ireland (UK&I.)

In this role, Alex will be responsible for the profitability and growth of Chubb's UK&I Casualty portfolio with product line oversight of all casualty business written throughout the region.

He will report to Mark Roberts, P&C Chief Underwriting Officer for the UK&I and will be based in London. The appointment is effective immediately.

Alex was previously Head of UK Retail Underwriting for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, after joining in 2012.

Mark Roberts, P&C Chief Underwriting Officer UK&I, Chubb said:

"I'm delighted to have Alex join the UK&I product line management team. He brings with him not only a wealth of experience but also tremendous knowledge and insight which will enable him to lead our largest product line in a dynamic way. This appointment will help position Chubb at the forefront of the casualty market by delivering growth and effective solutions at an exciting time for our business."

