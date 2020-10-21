

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.93 billion, or $4.84 per share. This compares with $0.76 billion, or $1.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $2.25 billion or $5.63 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.9% to $8.52 billion from $6.27 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.25 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.63 vs. $2.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.31 -Revenue (Q3): $8.52 Bln vs. $6.27 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

