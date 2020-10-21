

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output prices fell in September, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



Output prices fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in September. Domestic market output prices grew 0.1 percent, while those for the export market fell 0.2 percent.



Prices for energy gained 3.1 percent yearly in September. Prices for consumer goods and capital goods rose 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods declined 1.4 percent.



Among the main sectors, prices for water supply grew 11.3 percent annually in September. Prices for electricity, and mining and quarrying gained 3.6 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for manufacturing fell 0.6 percent.



