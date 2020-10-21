BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, October 20
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of
business on 20 October 2020 were:
638.14p Capital only
643.28p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share issuance of 65,000 ordinary shares on 28th August
2020, the Company has 83,883,462 ordinary shares in issue.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
