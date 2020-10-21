NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust

PLC at close of business on 20 October 2020 were:

169.32p Capital only (undiluted)

172.15p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the share issuance of 11,800 ordinary shares on 2nd October

2020, the Company has 22,537,400 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,081,532

shares in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the

holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following

confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.