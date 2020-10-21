BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, October 20
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at
close of business on 20 October 2020 were:
131.52c Capital only USD (cents)
101.46c Capital only Sterling (pence)
134.00p Including current year income USD (cents)
103.38p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 17th September
2020, the Company has 241,210,518 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 612,283
which are held in treasury