NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at

close of business on 20 October 2020 were:

131.52c Capital only USD (cents)

101.46c Capital only Sterling (pence)

134.00p Including current year income USD (cents)

103.38p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the buyback of 35,000 ordinary shares on 17th September

2020, the Company has 241,210,518 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 612,283

which are held in treasury