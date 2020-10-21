DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director / PDMR notification

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Director / PDMR notification 21-Oct-2020 / 11:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Unitbuckle Limited 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status A PCA with Richard Robinow (a director of R.E.A Holdings plc) b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendmen t 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name R.E.A. Holdings plc b) LEI 213800YXL94R94RYG150 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the R.E.A Holdings plc 9% cumulative financial instrument, preference shares of GBP1 each type of instrument Identification code GB0007185639 b) Nature of the Purchase of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) GBP0.5655 70,000 d) Aggregated n/a information Aggregated volume Price e) Date of the 20 October 2020 transaction f) Place of the London Stock Exchange (XLON) transaction ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: DSH TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 86269 EQS News ID: 1142156 End of Announcement EQS News Service

