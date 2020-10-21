DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Oct-2020 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 20/10/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 63.8153 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49613940 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 86311 EQS News ID: 1142213 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2020 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)