WKN: A2NB6R ISIN: CA7481401007 Ticker-Symbol: YXEP 
Stuttgart
21.10.20
11:05 Uhr
0,131 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
21.10.2020 | 13:08
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special General shareholders Meeting

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSX.V:QPM, OTCQB:CJCFF, FSE:YXEP) announces that at its Annual and Special General shareholders meeting held on October 20, 2020, shareholders of the Company approved all the resolutions, as follows:

  • Election of Mario Caron, Normand Champigny, Dominique Dionne, John W.W. Hick,
    Jean- Sébastien Lavallée, Charles B. Main and Jean-François Meilleur as directors;
  • Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors; and
  • Approval of the deferred share unit plan of the Company.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to find the next gold mine in this territory.

For more information, please contact:
Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider
(as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange)
accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Quebec Precious Metals Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/611510/Quebec-Precious-Metals-Corporation-Announces-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-General-shareholders-Meeting

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
