DJ SWEF: September NAV

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: September NAV 21-Oct-2020 / 11:41 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: "SWEF") Net Asset Value, 30 September 2020 This announcement contains price sensitive information. As at the close of business on 30 September 2020, the unaudited cum-dividend net asset value of the Company's Ordinary Shares was 103.74p (31 August 2020: 102.90p). Loans advanced GBP452.3m Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or GBP(4.1m) loss Cash and cash equivalents GBP1.7m Borrowing facilities (including accrued interest) GBP(23.5m) Other net assets/(liabilities) GBP0.6m Net assets GBP427.0m Capital amounts drawn as at 30 September 2020 and amounts committed but undrawn as at 30 September 2020 is shown below. Local Currency Sterling (2) Amounts drawn GBPm (1) GBP192.5m GBP192.5m Amounts drawn &eurom (1) &euro282.8m GBP258.2m GBP450.7m Committed but undrawn Loans GBPm GBP36.0m GBP36.0m Committed but undrawn Loans &eurom &euro18.8m GBP17.1m GBP53.1m (1) Balance includes both loans accounted at amortised cost and loans held at fair value through profit or loss. The amounts correspond to cash advanced, not values shown on statement of financial position. (2) Euro amounts drawn and commitments converted at the month end spot rate. The difference between amounts drawn in the table above and "Loans advanced" in the first table is accrued income. Enquiries: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Jonty Erridge T: +44 1481 735870 E: Jonty.Erridge@apexfs.com Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 86321 EQS News ID: 1142171 End of Announcement EQS News Service

