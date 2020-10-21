Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 20-October-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 242.54p

INCLUDING current year revenue 242.72p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 235.47p

INCLUDING current year revenue 235.65p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16