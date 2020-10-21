

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Interpublic Group (IPG) has named Philippe Krakowsky as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board, effective January 1, 2021. Krakowsky is currently the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of IPG and the Chairman of IPG Mediabrands. Michael Roth, current Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will remain in his current role until January 1, 2021 when he will become Executive Chairman of the Board.



'Philippe is the right CEO for the next era at IPG. He is a brilliant strategist and effective leader who has played a key role in developing our open architecture client service model, as well as modernizing our data, marketing services and media solutions,' said Roth.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INTERPUBLIC GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de