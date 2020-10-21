Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: A Testament to Quality and Environmental Improvement

Atlantic's KB Industries Continues to receive Repeat Business

Installations of additional Flexi®-Pave over the years proves to be beneficial

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2020 / Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, KB Industries continues to see more and more repeat customers for its Flexi®-Pave.

For a third consecutive year, KB Industries will be installing its proprietary Flexi®-Pave porous pavement solution on trails and paths for a major sub-division in the State of Illinois, who continues to be a source of reference for KB Industries. The owners and members of the subdivision have seen and confirm the long-term benefits of using KBI's flexible porous paving on its trails and paths that are near and surround many trees and root systems.

Significant Environmental Improvement

The owners and members have witnessed how the trees are healthier than other trees where regular materials have been used on paths and trails, thanks to Flexi®-Pave allowing the roots to be the beneficiaries of the rain and not the drainage pipes and retention ponds. The owners and members confirmed that the added benefit of the Flexi®-Pave has become a financial benefit over the long term, thanks to the long life of the Flexi®-Pave over regular paths that would have cracked, and forced the roots to push the paving out of the way, ruining the footpath as the roots search for nutrition.

In this one sub-division, 18,000 SF of Flexi®-Pave will commence being installed this week, over the years this subdivision has installed thousands of square feet of Flexi®-Pave and expects to continue to do so year after year as KB Industries Flexi®-Pave is listed in their ongoing budgets as their subdivision continue to grow and improve.

About KB Industries: K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI) developed the world's first flexible porous paving surface using recycled tires in 2002. Flexi®-Pave made from used tires has been installed to improve the drainage, the walking comfort of foot paths, the drainage of parking lots, the health of trees internationally. With installations at Arlington Cemetery, Yellowstone National Park, Kew Botanical Gardens in London and many cities and towns throughout the USA and the United Kingdom, where they continue to include Flexi®-Pave in their annual construction, storm drainage and environmental budgets.

Additional Flexi®-Pave Applications: K.B Industries, Inc's Flexi®-Pave, has combined sustainable technology and experience to solve many other infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches, such as in many water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. KBI created a massively porous but strong structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success benefitting the environment economically. Visit: www.kbius.com or call (727) 723-3300

About Atlantic Wind and Solar: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc, (OTC: AWSL) develops renewable energy power and infrastructure projects globally. Through its recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous pavement. In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce electricity using its Zero Emission Waste to Electricity (ZEW2E) solution. Visit www.atlanticwindandsolar.com

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company's Annual Report, Quarterly Reports and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy or sell our securities. Investing in over the counter (OTC) securities often carries a high degree of risk. Please contact your financial advisor before investing in our securities.

Angela Adshead

Atlantic Wind and Solar

+44 7771 821 791

aadshead@atlanticwindsandsolar.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/611371/A-Testament-to-Quality-and-Environmental-Improvement